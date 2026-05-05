A GP practice in Ivybridge has expanded its facilities following government-backed investment aimed at improving patient access to care.
Beacon Medical Group has completed a major upgrade at its Highlands Health Practice, adding two new clinical rooms as part of the national Utilisation and Modernisation Programme.
The scheme supports surgeries in increasing capacity, updating infrastructure and widening access for patients.
The new rooms are expected to ease pressure on appointments and provide a more modern environment for both patients and staff.
The practice says the expansion will help meet growing demand in the local community.
An official opening event was held on Thursday, April 30, attended by staff and project partners, as well as South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith.
Jennifer Fildew, Director of Finance, Estates and HR at Beacon Medical Group, said the development marked “a significant investment in local primary care”.
“The new clinical rooms will help us meet patient needs more effectively while providing a modern environment for both patients and staff,” she said. “We are grateful for the support that made this possible.”
Ms Smith said the project demonstrated how targeted funding could deliver tangible benefits at a community level.
“It was a real pleasure to officially open the new clinical rooms,” she said. “This project is a great example of how targeted investment can make a meaningful difference at a local level. It will improve access to care for patients while supporting the dedicated staff who deliver it every day.
“I know how committed the team is, and it’s encouraging to see that commitment matched with modern, expanded facilities.”
Beacon Medical Group said it would continue to focus on strengthening local healthcare services and ensuring patients can access high-quality care close to home.
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