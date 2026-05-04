Harry Edwards is raising money by running the Plymouth Half Marathon in aid of Dementia Friendly Parishes around the Yealm.
His grandad, Bob, passed away in February 2025 and had cancer that had metastasised to his brain, which caused dementia-like symptoms.
Harry said: “I’ve seen first hand the impact this had on him and our family.
“When I joined Luscombe Maye, it was wonderful to see the company actively supporting Dementia Friendly Parishes around the Yealm—a cause that resonates deeply with me and my family.
“Running this marathon is my way of honouring my grandad’s memory and contributing to a charity that helps create understanding, support, and a more compassionate community for people affected by dementia and dementia-like conditions.”
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