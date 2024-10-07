"He insisted on giving me his costume. As soon as that disco shirt and medallion came on, I was overtaken by the power of disco. Something magical started to happen and I flailed in a trance until the very end. I was blown away by how proud my kids were. Little did I know I would come home a World Champion with a golden action man trophy. What a feeling. Never in my wildest dreams – except perhaps when I’ve had too much cheese before bedtime – did I imagine I’d be a world champion. It’s a dream come true. I’m excited to share my story with the world and to inspire other dads to get out there and dance."