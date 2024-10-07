Beryl’s Campsite in Beeson, near Kingsbridge, South Devon, has hosted yet another hugely successful DadFest, providing a weekend of camping, outdoor activities and fun-filled adventures.
The festival took place from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22, with the highlight being the highly anticipated and global phenomenon, The World Dad Dancing Championship.
After a busy day of beach fishing, a wrestling show, bush craft, archery, Forest School, and a host of other activities with their children, it was time for the dads to put on their dancing shoes.
Dads piled into the dance-hall marquee on Saturday evening, picking up some courage from the bar on their way to the dance floor. From unicorn onesies to green spandex, the dads came ready to embarrass the kids and take home the trophy and bragging rights.
With five children judging the jivers, it was a hard-fought dance-off, with every dad laying down moves—many never seen before (and hopefully never again). But ultimately, only one could emerge victorious.
Soon, only three dads remained and while everyone’s 'foot was loose', only one foot was the loosest.
The esteemed judges; the children, voted Phil Drury-Grant as the new World Dad Dancing Champion 2024.
Father of four, Phil, a software architect from North Devon, said: “I had an amazing time at DadFest. The children absolutely loved it; the outdoor elements, like Forest School and campfire stories, were absolutely great. We even caught a sea bass down at the beach.
"I'm normally a pretty lame dancer, but I came with former world champ, Frankie, who injured himself in the volleyball just before the competition started.
"He insisted on giving me his costume. As soon as that disco shirt and medallion came on, I was overtaken by the power of disco. Something magical started to happen and I flailed in a trance until the very end. I was blown away by how proud my kids were. Little did I know I would come home a World Champion with a golden action man trophy. What a feeling. Never in my wildest dreams – except perhaps when I’ve had too much cheese before bedtime – did I imagine I’d be a world champion. It’s a dream come true. I’m excited to share my story with the world and to inspire other dads to get out there and dance."
DadFest organiser and founder of The Dads Network CIC, Ian Blackwell, added: “DadFest has been running since 2014 and goes from strength to strength – we had over 200 fathers and children this year. Saturday night was as hotly contested as ever.
It was a tough contest, but Phil’s unique style – which his children will hopefully not need to experience again – somehow managed to impress the judges. Phil wins his height in beer and a fetching gold statuette, as well as the World Dad Dancing title and a free ticket to next year’s DadFest, so this is no insignificant accolade.”