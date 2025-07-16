South Devon Chilli Farm is heating up for a brand new jam product - and they want you to sample it.
The award-winning business, already well known for its fiery produce, is now launching a Manzanilla Tropical Chilli Jam. Inspired by co-owner Amrit’s childhood beach in Trinidad, it blends sweet and heat in equal measure.
A launch event will be held at the farm on Friday 1 August at 1pm, including a Q&A with Amrit, a behind-the-scenes tour, tastings with serving ideas - and a refreshing glass of fizz to pair.
With bold new flavours and a fresh sense of direction, the farm continues to turn up the heat on South Devon’s food scene.
