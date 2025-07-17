In a decisive move to tackle the ongoing housing crisis, South Hams District Council has agreed to transfer land at the Rope Walk Site in Kingsbridge to Hastoe Housing Association.
The proposal is to deliver 10 genuinely affordable homes on the site for local people, with the majority offered for social rent and a smaller number available through shared ownership. Hastoe will be responsible for the delivery, ownership, and management of these homes.
The transfer price of £1 will enable Hastoe to start the development and create high-quality affordable housing in Kingsbridge. The Council is working closely with Kingsbridge Town Council and Hastoe to turn this housing ambition into reality, with all parties committed to completing this project swiftly. The Council will also continue to help Hastoe secure additional funding for the development.
Councillor Denise O’Callaghan, Executive Member for Housing, at South Hams District Council, said: "Creating high quality, affordable housing remains a key priority of ours. Delivering a mix of affordable and social homes, of suitable sizes, is essential to address the housing crisis. The need is as urgent in our towns as in our rural communities, and Kingsbridge is no exception, especially given the recent limited delivery of homes from the private sector.
“This initiative along with many others we are working on reflects our ongoing commitment to tackle local housing issues and give residents access to affordable homes close to where they live and work.”
Chris Meadows, Regional Development Manager, at Hastoe Housing Association, said: “As a leading provider of rural affordable housing, we know the successful provision of new homes in towns such as Kingsbridge is about listening to local people to ensure we deliver what they want and need. Securing the land at Rope Walk Site brings us one step closer to creating a scheme of high-quality, affordable homes that meet an urgent housing need in this area. We’re looking forward to working closely with the local community, South Hams District Council and Kingsbridge Town Council to see this project through to fruition.”
This is one of a number of projects the Council is progressing to ease housing pressures in the District. It recently acquired the last three homes at Holywell Meadow in St Anns Chapel, is preparing to open a new temporary accommodation unit in Kingsbridge, and has purchased 17 homes through the Local Authority Housing Fund scheme. Several other housing projects are also underway to deliver even more affordable homes for residents.
Through its South Hams Housing Offer, the Council is also helping communities explore and set up local housing initiatives such as Community Land Trusts—empowering residents to shape their own housing future.
This most recent announcement comes just a day after data, conducted by the University of the West of England and commissioned by CPRE, was released highlighting South Ham District Council’s failing to meet affordable or social housing needs. The new report shows a significant shortfall in delivery for affordable housing, as well as decisions penned on outdated figures and policy.
