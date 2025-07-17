Chris Meadows, Regional Development Manager, at Hastoe Housing Association, said: “As a leading provider of rural affordable housing, we know the successful provision of new homes in towns such as Kingsbridge is about listening to local people to ensure we deliver what they want and need. Securing the land at Rope Walk Site brings us one step closer to creating a scheme of high-quality, affordable homes that meet an urgent housing need in this area. We’re looking forward to working closely with the local community, South Hams District Council and Kingsbridge Town Council to see this project through to fruition.”