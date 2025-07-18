New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: AJ's at 72 Fore Street, Kingsbridge; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: Harbour House Kitchen at Harbour House, The Promenade, Kingsbridge; rated on July 2

• Rated 5: Start Bay Inn at Torcross; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Surfing Cow on the Beach at Car Park, East Portlemouth; rated on June 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Volunteer Inn at Fore Street, Yealmpton; rated on July 3

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Cod Father at 6-8 Duke Street, Kingsbridge; rated on July 2