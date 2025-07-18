New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: AJ's at 72 Fore Street, Kingsbridge; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: Harbour House Kitchen at Harbour House, The Promenade, Kingsbridge; rated on July 2
• Rated 5: Start Bay Inn at Torcross; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Surfing Cow on the Beach at Car Park, East Portlemouth; rated on June 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Volunteer Inn at Fore Street, Yealmpton; rated on July 3
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Cod Father at 6-8 Duke Street, Kingsbridge; rated on July 2