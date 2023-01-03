Dame Hannahs Head of Fundraising, Daniel Burke, said “The fundraising efforts of Guy and Eunice over the last year have been simply outstanding. When we first met to discuss their upcoming idea for fundraising in aid of Dame Hannahs I never expected that it would involve the raffling of their beloved Austin 7 which had taken them through the Americas. This extraordinary gift was already overwhelming but then being told they would also be donating all of the proceeds from their book ‘Austin 7 around the Americas’ which was written about their adventure, completely bowled me over. Since this point Guy and Eunice’s enthusiasm and commitment to raising these funds has been evident by the sheer scale of their total. On behalf of everyone at Dame Hannahs we cannot thank them enough for raising these much needed funds to support our young adults”.