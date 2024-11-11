South Hams Development Management Planning Committee are meeting on Thursday November 14 to further discus the controversial plans for 2,000 new homes on the north western edge of the district at Woolwell.
There has been considerable opposition to the plans which are part of the Joint Local Plan.
Cllr Nicky Hopwood (Con Woolwell) welcomed members of the committee to the area to get an idea of the layout.
Cllr Hopwood said: “'I’m opposed to the application.
“Woolwell doesn't need 2,000 houses where they are.
“The infrastructure is not sufficient and nor is the access.
“They're proposing one access right through the estate to go to the end of Pinewood Drive and I am definitely very opposed to that as are my residents.
“I don't think it will do us any favours at all.
“If I can't stop anything else, it's that.
Cllr Hopwood said she wanted it to be a bus and cycling walk with pedestrian access, not car access.
The Towerfield Drive access and the New Road one are part of the planning application so they haven't been agreed as yet, but Pick Pie Drive is the one she wants to stop.
Chair of Bickley Parish Council Brian Hill said: “It seems excessive, but it's been in the planning for a long, long time so it's no great surprise to some, but it is obviously a big shock and surprise to others to see 2,000 homes, which more than doubles the size of Woolwell as it is, without necessarily the rest of the infrastructure in place to support that.
“The road infrastructure has got to be improved vastly and I know they're planning a northern exit but initially, you know, they're all going to come charging through the single entrance and exit, which is already blocked up by the road works from Plymouth City Council, doing the road improvements.
“So we can see there's going to be some traffic issues and a lot of people are against the entrance going through the end of Pick Pye, which we'll see during the tour (of members of the Development Management Committee).”