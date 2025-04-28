On Saturday, 26th April, Rebecca Smith MP visited The London Inn in Plympton to crown it the best pub in South West Devon, presenting pub landlord Simon with a certificate and bottle of House of Commons champagne.
The South West Devon MP’s competition to find the best pub in her constituency sparked local media interest and was an instant success with more than 500 votes.
Speaking after presenting The London Inn with their prize, Rebecca Smith MP, Member of Parliament for South West Devon, stated:
“I was delighted to congratulate Landlord Simon, Assistant Manager Jeannine and the rest of the team at The London Inn in Plympton for being crowned the best pub in South West Devon!
“With more than 500 votes for my competition to find the best pub in South West Devon, The London Inn came out on top with stiff competition.
It is clear from reading all the submissions how much locals value the welcoming staff, friendly atmosphere, selection of drinks and live entertainment at the pub.
“We have so many great pubs in South West Devon that are feeling the squeeze at the moment; my support for our publicans is unwavering.”
Landlord Simon added: “It is a privilege to accept this award. It’s a very difficult time to be in the pub trade. Everything is going up - wages, national insurance and other costs.
“And as one of the only wet-led, independent pubs in the area it’s even tougher than for many others.
“However, we’re excited about what we offer, especially our new beer garden.
Thank you to all those who voted for us.
And whether we were your choice or not, don’t forget to keep supporting your local!”
As local pubs suffer under the burden of Labour tax hikes, Ms Smith hopes that the competition has reminded people of all the great pubs we have on our doorsteps and encourages people to continue to ‘support their local’.