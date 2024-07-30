Simon Marks from Glastonbury said: "Mine is probably Pulp Fiction or Jaws, I would have thought. You can watch them many times and still spot different things that you didn't see before. Certainly, with Pulp Fiction, you've got to watch it half a dozen times and you still can't work out what's going on. There's always something new you spot. I remember watching Jaws in about 1975, I reckon when that came out. I would have been about eight then, and I still can't see when the head comes out the bottom of the boat, even now. If I was stranded on a desert island, that'd be me—two films, to be fair."