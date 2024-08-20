The Horticultural Show on August 10 attracted 162 entries by 10am which provided a wonderful display when doors re-opened in the afternoon for all to admire and find out who won what. In spite of weather being un-encouraging for gardeners earlier in the year, the long table of vegetables and flowers was a delight to the eye particularly sweet peas in stunning variety, gorgeous roses and huge, perfect hydrangea blooms which aroused many admiring comments. Photography was impressive too. One, of our young, talented local stonemason building the superb garden wall of the newest house in the village, another, of a well known local scene of trees in a field, was given dramatic impetus by shadows creatively captured against strong sunlight. Perhaps the children’s classes drew most admiration; in number, half as many again as the previous year which is encouraging and hopefully an inspiration for others to have a go next time. It seems thus appropriate to list the results. Gingerbread Person 1st Freya, 2nd Gracie Photo 1st Alice, 2nd Zach, joint 3rds Ollie and Freya who timed her shot of bursting fireworks perfectly and must have worked hard preparing a large-format shot from Salcombe Regatta just the previous evening. Greetings Card 1st Freya, 2nd Alice, 3rd Gracie Paper Plate 1st Florence, 2nd Alice, joint 3rds William and Toby Edible Necklace 1st William (made of biscuits), 2nd Alice (fruit) 3rd Florence (pastry cut-outs), highly commended Toby Growing Cress 1st Toby, 2nd William, joint 3rds William and Florence Clift William Coleman won the Under 8s cup and Freya the Over 8s. Rosettes were awarded to all winners. Tom Gilkes thanked his team for all their enthusiasm and creative energy in putting on the show, congratulated the exhibitors, remarked on the high quality achieved by the children and exhorted more to participate next time. The relaxed happy atmosphere prevailing was evidence of how much the event was appreciated by villagers and friends attending. A lunchtime Pig Roast, in the village hall gardens, was much enjoyed last Saturday with a fine variety of salads and a ‘help yourself’ array of desserts and cream. The bar was open, convivial conversation meant everyone could catch up during August when holidays, visits from friends and relatives tend to divert from village affairs, plus the bonus of no need to cook later on in the day. Committee members gave generously of time and effort to put on a lovely event. Dates for the diary are Sports Day on September 8, Apple Day on October 20 and a Craft Fair on November 9.