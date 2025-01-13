Maybe the cider was particularly potent this year but, whatever the reason, more people than usual joined in the dancing - with more enthusiasm than skill it has to be said! Then it was off down to our Community Orchard on Heathfield (making as much noise as possible along the way) to encourage the trees to bear plentiful fruit with chants and songs, bread and cider, before returning to the Square or the Pub. We learned later that, sadly, local resident Bob Bruce was taken ill whilst walking in Cornwood during the Wassail event and later died; he will be missed in the Community where he has lived for many years..