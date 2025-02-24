On Valentine’s Day the Chillington Community Association held a Beer and Banter evening in the Village Hall. Unfortunately (probably due to the seriously wet and miserable weather) only a courageous few turned up, which was a shame as a lot of effort had gone into making the hall warm and welcoming. New coloured lights have been installed around the edge of the hall, there were colourful tablecloths with tea lights on all the tables, lovely music playing in the background and of course the bar was open! Those who did make it down to the hall enjoyed themselves!