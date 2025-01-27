As we approach the month of February, the thoughts of various organisations turn to possible fundraising events for the year. Already we have a date for the next Villages in Action presentation; this will be on 8th March and is entitled Chasing Crockern. After the success of the Christmas Tree festival which raised over £2,200, members of the Church’s Special Events committee have decided that their next event will be another Tea at the Ritz in the Village Hall on 22nd March. Next they plan to hold a Flower Festival in the Church, 23rd - 26th May (this is held on alternate years) and then the annual Cornwood Challenge and Fun Run in July. The organisation of these all rely heavily on the willingness of many volunteers and on the support of the Community to support their efforts.