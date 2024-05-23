Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Kingsbridge Food and Music Festival is set to make a triumphant return this month.
This much-loved event was a highlight on both resident's and visitors' calendars and has been a staple of the town's annual festivities since its revival by a dedicated group of volunteers in 2012.
After a three-year hiatus due to circumstances beyond the organiser's control, the festival is now back in full swing running from May 31 till June 2.
Steve Mammatt, one of the festival organisers, said: "It was very disappointing to make the decision not to run the festival last year, but we reached a point where vendors were unsure if they could commit. Without the vendors, it's very difficult to run and fund the event."
He added: "It's exciting to be back, and this year we've managed to bring back many old favourites from previous years."
The festival promises a 'taste tour' of global cuisine, featuring bao buns, beers, crepes, ciders, wraps, wine, churros, and cocktails, along with a wide variety of options from local vendors.
Music lovers are also in for a treat, with an extensive line-up catering to all tastes.
The festivities kick off with a pre-festival taster on Thursday, May 30, at The Old Warehouse featuring the Dust Devils at 8:30 pm.
Friday's music begins at 6 pm with Get Wicked, a 7-piece electro-swing band from the South West, and concludes with local favourites General Confusion.
Saturday's events start at midday with a performance by Kingsbridge Community College's 'The Collective', followed by acts including Charlie Blackwood, Ben Carr Duo, Joanna Cooke and her band, and headliners Dr OZ, one of the South West's most exciting and in-demand live acts. Sunday opens with Kingsbridge Silver Band and continues with The Salcombe Jazz Trio, The Kingsmen, Banned from the Moor, and finally The Busketeers.
To ensure you don’t miss a thing, see the full program on the festival website here: https://www.kingsbridgefoodandmusic.org.uk/#Music Please note that the Quay arena area is a no-glass zone, and bringing alcohol into the area is prohibited.