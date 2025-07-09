A Totnes musician is bringing the pub singalong back to life – complete with nostalgic hits, lyric screens, and live requests – in a bid to rekindle one of Britain’s most communal traditions.
Andy Hill, local pianist and self-styled “raconteur,” is hosting Now That’s What I Call A Pub Singalong at the Bay Horse in Totnes on Saturday 12 July. The free event, part of this year’s Totnes Fringe Festival, starts at 2pm and promises a lively afternoon of crowd-led classics – from 80s anthems to golden oldies – all played live on piano.
“It’s not a gig, it’s not karaoke, and it’s definitely not cool – but it is a great excuse to day-drink and sing your heart out,” says Hill. “People arrive for a laugh and end up arm-in-arm during Hey Jude. It’s like group therapy, but cheaper.”
Hill will be joined by vocalist Sarah Harris, with his son Toby running the screen-based lyrics. The trio encourage requests throughout the afternoon – whether it’s Elton John or the Spice Girls – and insist vocal ability is no barrier.
“It’s about joy, not pitch-perfect harmonies,” says Hill. “Totnes loves a good singalong – we’re just formalising it a bit.”
“I’m trying to bring back the pub singalong because it’s one of the few things that gets strangers singing together without needing a choir, a ticket, or a grade 8 in anything. It’s communal, joyful, messy, nostalgic – and it’s fading fast.”
“There’s something properly human about a pub full of people all belting out Sweet Caroline after one verse of hesitation. Especially in places like Totnes, where community spirit runs deep, I think events like this help people connect in a way that’s low-stakes but really meaningful. No rehearsal, no spotlight – just a piano, a pint, and lyrics on the screen.”
Doors open at 2pm and singing begins the moment someone yells Wonderwall. No booking required – just turn up and join the chorus.
