Just after 11.30am on Sunday July 11, crews from Greenbank, Plymouth who were on standby at Kingsbridge were called out to tackle a vehicle fire between Newbridge Cross and Rakelane Cross in Loddiswell.
They fought the fire using the main jet, two breathing apparatus and a powder extinguisher.
The vehicle was 80 per cent damaged by fire.
Each year Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service help around 650 people whose vehicle has caught fire.
Fires are most likely to start when you're driving which can be a terrifying experience.
