Entries are open for Kingsbridge Show 2025 and with lots of sections offering a wide range of classes.

The event will be taking place on Saturday September 6 from 9.30am at Borough Farm outside Kingsbridge TQ9 7QP.

This is your turn to enter this year and get involved with something fun, community centred and heart-warming.

The sections are: horses, cattle, sheep, fleeces, hay,corn, straw & arable, homecraft, Women’s Institute, childrens, arts and crafts, and young adults-exhibitors aged 12-16 years.

Closing date for entries: Thursday July 31

You are also asked to share with friends and family through Facebook and word of mouth.

Check out the full catalogue of classes via: https://tinyurl.com/bdd27bfv