Pupils and staff at Blackawton Primary School, part of Education South West, have been celebrating autumn with a day full of community spirit, creativity, and hands-on learning.
The school’s much loved ‘Apple Day’ returned this term, bringing together pupils from across the school to make fresh, delicious apple juice.
The school’s gardening club also joined in the fun, baking mouth watering apple crumbles.
Even the school’s compost worms benefited from the festivities, enjoying the leftover apple pulp.
As the sunny autumn evenings continue, pupils have been busy tidying up the school garden after what has been a bumper year for crops.
The school’s fruit and vegetables have flourished, and with the support of the local community, who have been purchasing produce from the Blackawton Village Shop, the school has been able to reinvest in new equipment and plants.
Funds raised have helped to buy a small classroom stove, apple peelers, cooking ingredients, and bright bedding plants.
The school has also planted three new bee-friendly plants to help support vital pollinators in the school garden.
Next on the horizon for the budding young gardeners are Christmas chutneys, which will be available to buy later this term.
Looking ahead, Blackawton Primary is set to embark on its next big project as part of the National Education Nature Park Programme, which will see pupils mapping biodiversity across the school grounds.
Liam Fielding, Headteacher at Blackawton Primary School, said:
“It’s been wonderful to see our pupils so engaged with the world around them, from understanding where food comes from to exploring how small actions can make a big difference to nature. Apple Day has become a real highlight of the year.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“Blackawton Primary is a fantastic example of how learning extends far beyond the classroom. The school’s Apple Day and gardening projects connect children with nature, community and sustainability, all while building valuable life skills.”
