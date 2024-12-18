"Kingsbridge has been yarn bombed!–The bollards in Fore Street have taken on a festive makeover by Caroline Bright, who has been very busy creating knitted covers for them all and giving Fore Street a festive glow up.

Snow man
There is Mary and Joseph, Santa, snowmen, elves, wise men and more.

Wise man
They are causing quite a stir with shoppers, locals and visitors alike, who are all taking photos and videos to share these wonderfully festive creations with family and friends.

Penguin
Mayor of Kingsbridge Julia Wingate said: “They’re an absolute sensation.

Mary and Jesus
“They’re brightening up the High Street and many people have been taking photos of them as well as selfies and posting them up online.”

Father Christmas
