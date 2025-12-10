A plan to secure a mayor for Devon is gaining ground as the county’s politicians work behind the scenes to make a bid possible.
Mayors are a key pillar in the government’s overhaul of local government, overseeing major projects including transport, housing and economic development. Formally named strategic mayoral authorities, these bodies sit above councils to coordinate projects that benefit residents across the county.
With Cornwall opposing a joint mayoral authority with its neighbour, politicians in Devon are attempting to ignite their own bid. The likely route is through the Devon and Torbay Combined County Authority (DTCCA), created in February after pursuing a non-mayoral model. It consists of Devon County Council and Torbay Council as lead members, with the eight districts represented through two seats.
When the government announced its reorganisation plans at the end of 2024, some thought the DTCCA could become defunct, but efforts are now being made to ensure it becomes the conduit for securing a mayor.
Some areas where reorganisation plans have been accepted, such as Surrey, have still not been told when they will be able to get a directly elected mayor.
“There is a possible route to a mayor through the DTCCA,” said Councillor Paul Arnott, deputy leader of Devon County Council and a DTCCA member. “If the CCA includes Plymouth then we can apply to go ahead of all the other places struggling to get a mayor, like Somerset, Dorset, and Surrey.”
Plymouth opted not to join the DTCCA, though the door was left open for it to join later. If the city reiterates its opposition, the DTCCA would then consider whether it could apply for a mayoralty covering its current footprint, it’s understood.
If Cornwall receives confirmation it can have its own mayor, Cllr Arnott said this would add ballast to Devon’s bid. “Getting a mayor is the real game in town now,” he added.
A DTCCA spokesperson said decisions to move to a mayoral model or expand rest with the Secretary of State. “Any potential expansion of the DTCCA and the introduction of a directly elected mayor are distinct decisions,” they said. “Under current legislation, the DTCCA may submit a proposal to the Secretary of State for either or both changes.
“Any proposal must set out how any decision improves the economic, social, and environmental well-being of some or all of the people that live or work in the area, as well as demonstrating broad public and political support. For any expansion, consent is required from the council of the affected area, in addition to approval by the DTCCA board.”
They added that all Devon’s councils had “previously written to government to express their strong preference for progressing with mayoral devolution at the earliest opportunity”. Work is underway to meet any requirements needed to move forward.
A spokesperson for Plymouth City Council said: “The city council recently endorsed our local government reorganisation proposal, which set out how reorganisation would enable future devolution [mayoral] opportunities.
“However, any formal decisions on devolution agreements, including participation in a Mayoral Strategic Authority, will be subject to future decisions once those proposals are developed in detail.”
