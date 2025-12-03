In the countdown to Advent, St George’s Church, Modbury encouraged members of the congregation to participate in the Reverse Advent Calendar where, instead of opening a window each day and receiving something, you donate something every day for 24 days in November for Kingsbridge Food Bank.
Organised by Heather Farrow, the items were collected at home and then the 24 items were brought to the Team Service of the 5 churches in the Modbury Mission.
Community on Sunday November 30 so they could be taken en masse to Kingsbridge.
The Food Bank is a charity that assists families in crisis by acquiring and distributing emergency food supplies.
The result was an outstanding success with an amazing amount of goodies ranging from the basic essentials to chocolate treats, mince pies and Christmas cake.
They were all laid out in the church so that the Rev Oli Long and the Bishop of Plymouth, Rt Rev James Grier, were able to bless the produce before it was taken to Kingsbridge.
St George’s has been supporting Kingsbridge Foodbank for a number of years and if anyone wishes to donate any produce, there is always a box at the back of the church or the Co-Op where items may be left for distribution.
Kingsbridge Food Bank is a volunteer-run organization that has been providing food, hygiene products, and other assistance to people in need in Kingsbridge and surrounding villages since 2012. The food bank relies heavily on donations and is currently facing a significant increase in demand due to the cost-of-living crisis. It serves clients referred by professional agencies and offers additional support like making ready meals and delivering parcels.
If you would like to contribute or volunteer you can visit the Kingsbridge Food Bank website at: https://www.kingsbridgefoodbank.org.uk/
