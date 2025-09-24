Due to ongoing vandalism, South Hams District Council have made the tough decision to close the Catbike e-bike hub at Weston Lane in Bridgetown with immediate effect.
Cllr John Birch, South Hams Executive Member for Economy and Ward Member for Totnes, said: "I am very sorry that South Hams District Council has been left with no alternative but to close the Weston Lane hub due to continued damage to the bikes from mindless vandalism. This is a great shame as it is the council's most well used location, particularly for regular users of the electric bike scheme.
"We have experienced multiple acts of vandalism at this location and the nature of the damage indicates that the vandalism must have been premediated and targeted. There are currently six Catbikes out of action, but they will be repaired when we get spare parts.
The Catbikes e-bike scheme was launched in June this year as part of the Transition Town Totnes Midsummer Festival, offering free 3-hour rides to offer people a greener and more sustainable method of travelling the area.
"Unfortunately it does appear that this particular part of Weston Lane is not a good location, as it lacks natural surveillance and lighting,” Cllr John Birch explains. “We are looking for other locations in Bridgetown through the public consultation that is being carried out throughout Totnes.
"The police have been notified and hopefully with the community's help, we can find out who has carried out this mindless act."
South Hams District Council are considering other potential locations in the Bridgetown area to install a new bike hub and would welcome suggestions online through their ongoing consultation: https://catbikes.commonplace.is/
Comments
