The UK Government has launched a major public consultation to shape the future of the Post Office, marking the first comprehensive review of the network in over 15 years.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for rural affairs, says the consultation represents a vital opportunity for Devon residents to influence what the post office network looks like in future.
She’s urging the public, businesses, community organisations and of course postmasters, to share their views before the government’s deadline of 6 October. 2025.
Some areas the consultation is scheduled to explore include how the Post Office can evolve to better serve communities, guaranteeing that every community retains access to a local branch, and considering potential changes to ownership models that would give postmasters greater control.
“Post Offices are a key part of the fabric of Devon’s Communities,” said Cllr Cottle-Hunkin.
“I am disappointed that so many rural communities have lost access to a local Post Office, and clearly the services in many Devon towns are under threat.
“I have read the Green Paper with interest and will be ensuring the Council’s formal response to it highlights the vital importance that the Post Office service holds for Devon’s rural communities.
“Devon is leading the way in developing innovative responses to the rural challenges we face.
“My colleague, Cllr Stuart Rogers, local Member for Ashburton and Buckfastleigh, and local postmaster in Ashburton, has pioneered a mobile outreach Post Office for communities around the town.
“That service is providing an important social connection and support for people far beyond the Post Office service itself.
“Councillor Rogers is also working with Libraries Unlimited to provide books as part of his service.
“I encourage all Devon residents to share their views, and to help shape the future of the post office service in Devon.”
For information about how to respond to the consultation, visit the government's website. Responses must be submitted by 11:59pm on 6 October 2025.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.