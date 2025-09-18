Kingsbridge Primary School is hosting a special ‘Business Breakfast’ on Thursday 2 October between 9:30am and 11:00am.
The event aims to bring together business leaders and key local figures in education to help strengthen community ties. Attendees will have the chance to engage with members from the school and town communities, and learn more about the work of the Kingsbridge Community Hub.
Located in the building that once housed the Sure-Start Children's Centre, the hub offers facilities to charities like Action for Children, The MotherBorn Collective CIC and The Fidget Project, with more community partnerships expected in the coming months.
The breakfast will also be an opportunity to hear more about what is happening in Education South West (ESW) schools. Speakers from ESW will be there to tell people more about their new charitable Leading Great Lives Foundation, which has been created to help children thrive both in and out of school.
Miranda Martyn, headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School, said:"We are really excited to welcome local business leaders into our school. Kingsbridge Primary is more than just a place of learning, it is a place at the heart of our community."
Education South West’s ambition is to ensure every family and young person in Kingsbridge is economically active and engaged in the life of the town. They believe that by working together as businesses, educators, and community leaders, we can create a future where opportunity and wellbeing are within reach for all.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:"The Business Breakfast is a chance to show how schools, businesses, and local organisations can support one another. Our new Leading Great Lives Foundation is part of that commitment, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed not just academically, but in life."
If you would like to know more about the event, or if you would like to attend please email: [email protected]
