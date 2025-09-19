Totnes opticians and audiologists braved rain and wind to help raise awareness about dementia.
The team from Specsavers Totnes store were among many determined people taking part in the World Walks Against Dementia event, organised by the Purple Angel charity, on Sunday 7 September.
Walkers gathered on Torre Abbey Green before battling challenging weather to stride three miles to Paignton.
Karen Stone, joint director at the Totnes store, said: “The walk was amazing. We got soaked to the skin, but it was all so worth it.
“There was a lovely atmosphere on the walk, with everyone coming together for this really important cause.
“We’ve been supporting the Purple Angel charity since last December, providing funds and inviting the charity into our stores to give dementia training to staff so they can get firsthand insights into what visiting shops is like for someone with dementia.”
The Purple Angel charity was founded in 2012 by Torquay’s Norman ‘Norrms’ McNamara, who was diagnosed with dementia at only 50 years of age.
Its work quickly spread across Britain and then the world, with volunteers raising awareness about dementia in communities and with businesses.
Thousands of people in countries as far flung as Canada, India, Kosovo, New Zealand and Zambia organised their own World Walks Against Dementia, raising much-needed funds.
Norrms said: “It was wonderful to see the Totnes team on the walk. We’re really grateful to them for their support in recent months.
“The event was a huge success and it’s always inspiring to know that so many people are passionate about improving the lives of people with dementia.”
The Specsavers store, which is locally owned and run, is still receiving donations for their sponsored participation in the walk.
There are currently around 850,000 people with dementia in the UK. Dementia describes a group of different brain disorders that can trigger a loss of brain function, including memory, thinking, orientation, comprehension, learning capacity, language, and judgment.
