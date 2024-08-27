Chairman of the Care Hub Graham Smith said: "It can take up to two years to receive a formal diagnosis and, without that, you cannot attend the Memory Cafes which the Alzheimer’s Society run at the Care Hub once a month. Our Memory Club will provide much needed support for anyone who would benefit, at whatever stage, and hopefully fill the gap in provision, especially at a time when it can be most useful for both the person with memory loss and those caring for them.”