The Kingsbridge Care Hub has announced that their new Memory Club sessions will start in September.
Anyone with memory loss is welcome to come along, with or without a formal diagnosis of Dementia or Alzheimer's.
Chairman of the Care Hub Graham Smith said: "It can take up to two years to receive a formal diagnosis and, without that, you cannot attend the Memory Cafes which the Alzheimer’s Society run at the Care Hub once a month. Our Memory Club will provide much needed support for anyone who would benefit, at whatever stage, and hopefully fill the gap in provision, especially at a time when it can be most useful for both the person with memory loss and those caring for them.”
The new Memory Club sessions start on Thursday, September 5, at the Care Hub and will run from 2 pm to 4 pm.
The new Memory Club will be held on the first and fourth Thursdays of each month after that, as the Alzheimer's Society cannot run their usual Memory Café on September 19.
There will be an extra Memory Club that day, at which Memory Café attendees would be most welcome.
The Memory Club will be an enjoyable afternoon with games, music, quizzes, films, teas, coffee, cake and helpful advice.
There is no charge to become part of the Memory Club.
If you would like more information or to join, call 01548 856650.