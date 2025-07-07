Rowcroft Hospice is proud to announce its formal commitment to the Armed Forces community through the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant – a public pledge that recognises and supports those who serve, or have served, in the military, along with their families.
To mark the occasion during Armed Forces Week, Rowcroft was honoured to welcome Warrant Officer Ted England from the 243 Multi-Role Medical Regiment and Jon Beake from Defence Relationship Management South West.
The guests were given a tour of Rowcroft’s Inpatient Unit by Ward Manager Michelle Ayling and Director of Patient Care Vicky Bartlett, before meeting with some members of the hospice’s clinical team, the hospice’s Chair of Trustees Sally Scott-Bryant, and Chief Executive Mark Hawkins, for the official signing ceremony.
The Armed Forces Covenant is a national promise that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, will be treated fairly and with respect within the communities, economy and society they have served.
“It was a great honour to sign the Armed Forces Covenant on behalf of Rowcroft Hospice,” said Rowcroft CEO Mark Hawkins. “It’s so important to recognise the vital role played by those in the Armed Forces, and the immense sacrifices they and their families make to keep us safe.
“The hospice is proud to offer a warm welcome to all who need our care, including those from the military community who have given so much in service to their country.”
Rowcroft’s Chair of Trustees Sally Scott-Bryant said:
“This covenant reflects the hospice’s commitment to standing with the Armed Forces community and offering the support and respect they truly deserve.
“The covenant is an important milestone in our journey to champion equality and inclusion, and to ensure that our care remains accessible and tailored to all members of our community.”
