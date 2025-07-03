Roads policing officers are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a scooter in Plymouth.
The man aged in his 20s was taken to Derriford Hospital in a critical condition following the incident at a crossing in Exeter Street on Wednesday 2 July.
It happened at around 5.55pm and involved a grey Piaggio scooter.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
Police and paramedics attended the scene and Exeter Street was closed for around seven hours to allow forensic collision investigators to examine the scene.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50250169358.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.