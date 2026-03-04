A 26 year old man from Buckfastleigh has been jailed after being convicted of various offences including possessing a knife in a public place and criminal damage to property.
Danny Morgan, of Market Close, Buckfastleigh was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court for three years for taking prohibited items into a prison together with more local offences last year.
Morgan received additional time for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - he was sentenced to five months imprisonment, as well as one month for the damage to property where he smashed a neighbour’s window and one month concurrent for possession of cannabis.
Morgan was also given three months concurrent sentence for using threatening, abusive, insulting words behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
