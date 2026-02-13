Council tax is collected by the District Council on behalf of Devon County Council (includes adult social care), the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, South Hams District Council, Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Authority and Town and Parish Councils. Devon County Council receive 72 per cent of the allocation. Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner receive 12 per cent, South Hams District Council receives 8 per cent, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority getting 4 per cent and local town and parish councils also receive 4 per cent .This year the total council tax collected from all agencies for an average band D property's council tax will be £2,491.75. Households in Bands A, B and C will pay less, while those in higher bands will pay more.