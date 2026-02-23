Fire engines from Totnes and Buckfastleigh were sent to reports of an outbuilding on fire near Tigley.
The call came just before 11am on Saturday, February 21.
On arrival crews confirmed this was a shed that contained a generator and fuel, which was on fire.
Crews extinguished the fire using: a hose reel jet assisted. by small tools and two firefighters wore breathing apparatus.
The shed was severely damaged by the fire and the cause was accidental.
The incident was closed just before 3pm.
