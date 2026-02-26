“May I express straight away the joy and wonder I felt at hearing that you and your mother were proposing to donate your exquisite property Woodcot to the trustees of the Shillitoe Bequest for the purposes of that trust subject to the stipulations which were outlined to me. May I further say how pleased and proud we should be to receive such a very generous and unique gift. My colleagues and I will, of course, respect all your wishes in transfer, by your gift, of Woodcot, and assure you that it will always be treated with loving care and protection. I hope to have the pleasure of meeting you and your Mother on your return from Australia [June, 1965], meanwhile no doubt we shall be hearing from your solicitors… yours very sincerely C. J. Woodrow”