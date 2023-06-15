Their first beer was Erme Pale which is still the most popular, followed by Moorland Mosaic made with fruity American hops. There’s also an amber ale caled Red Lake and their pilsner larger alled Pils 21. These are the four constants but many others are brewed including The Village- a community beer using hops grown on local allotments, Evening Porter in the winter an Equinox which is appropriately brewed twice a year.