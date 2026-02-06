A beach clean has been organised at Dittisham once the clocks go forward next month on Sunday, March 29.
The evenings will be lighter and perfect for a walk along the foreshore.
The walk begins 9am at the Ham car park and finishes at Dittisham Mill Creek.
Refuse bags will be provided but people are being asked to bring their wellies or stout shoes as it will be slippery and also some thick gardening-type gloves.
Tea and coffee will be served afterwards at the Red Lion.
Common things found are crabbing materials, bacon wrappers, netting, plastic, glasses, plant pots and fertiliser bags
Organisers said: “You may even find some treasure”
