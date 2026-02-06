The search is on to find Dartmouth’s unsung heroes.
Every year Dartmouth Rotary presents an award to a person who has made an outstanding contribution to the life of the community.
This can be within an organisation that they manage and run, or through their own personal efforts.
Hidden amongst the community somewhere is this year’s winner of the award, which will be presented at a Rotary club luncheon to which the winner will be invited.
There is also a junior award for outstanding community contribution to someone under the age of 18.
Junior nominations should be submitted by a mentor who would be contacted in the strictest of confidence.
Dartmouth Rotary spokesman Hilary Bastone said: “If you can think of somebody, regardless of age or gender, who has stood out from the crowd in Dartmouth and devoted their energies to enrich the lives of others, then please let us know.
“Recommendations should include full details of nominees and their contribution to the life of the town.
“Please don’t be shy but please do not let the person know that you have submitted their name.”
Proposers should write with their recommendations, giving names and addresses and contact Hilary Bastone at 15A Mount Boone, Dartmouth, TQ6 9PB, or email: [email protected]
The closing date is March 31st.
Dartmouth Rotary Club is also encouraging new members to come forward as it looks to strengthen its ranks and continue its work in the community.
The club says it is keen to hear from people who have recently moved to the area and are looking for ways to meet new people while contributing to local good causes. As well as full membership, there is also the option to become a “Friend of Rotary”, offering occasional help without the commitment of joining the club.
Anyone interested in finding out more about the club or getting involved is invited to get in touch.
