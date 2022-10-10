Barn destroyed in South Brent blaze
Barn Fire South Brent
Fire destroyed a barn in South Brent in the early hours of Sunday morning. (October 9)
Fire engines from Buckfastleigh, Ashburton and Ivybridge attended the incident alongside a water carrier from Plympton.
On arrival crews confirmed the large barn measuring approximately 25m by 25m was well alight.
Crews got to work with jets and light portable pumps, utilising the local hydrant.
The barn has been completely destroyed by fire
An officer from Buckfastleigh described what happened: “On arrival we realised that we had been to this barn before and set about laying hose across fields taking the most direct route to the remote building.
“Joined by colleagues from Ashburton, Ivybridge and a water carrier from Plympton, a portable pump was set up halfway in the field to boost the pressure supplying two fire hoses that were focused on the fire.”
Hazards present included large amounts of asbestos and cylinders that were in the building.
Crews remained on scene until 5am and then revisited the site again at 9am and confirmed the fire to be out.
