FIFTY-FOUR brave souls from across Devon are to abseil from the top of Exeter Cathedral’s Norman North Tower - an amazing 140 feet to the ground - on Saturday, May 4.
Those taking part are being sponsored by individuals and businesses in an effort to help raise funds for the building of a new Cloister Gallery at the Cathedral.
The new structure will connect the Cathedral with the 13th century Chapter House and Pearson Building, making it a better place for community gatherings, events and much more.
All ages will be taking part in the abseil.
Anne Eyre, aged 83 years, and two of her grandchildren will be taking part.
Anne explained: “I am doing this partly in memory of my late husband Richard, a former Dean. His head is carved into the South Tower, featuring his large ears of which he was so proud, as the Stonemasons of the time were aware!
“I have such strong links here. My husband is buried inside the cathedral. My eldest daughter was married here. We lived in the Deanery (now the Old Deanery) for over 14 years. After 17 years away, we returned 13 years ago, sadly having only two together.
“Now the present Dean has the vision, and courage, to rebuild part of the Cloister on its original mediaeval foundations. It has been SO exciting to watch the archeology retell the stories of past events from Roman times to now.”
Anne added: “We now have 54 abseilers. The day is billed to be a great day. I am praying that the weather will behave as we wish.
“I am completely amazed by all the goodwill and generosity, especially when times are so tough.
“All the abseilers are working hard and looking forward to being part of a special day. May the force be with you! THANK YOU.
“We had a most enjoyable launch recently organised by our partner from Apex Scaffolding, Matthew Cousins.
“We gained new recruits. The total so far is more than £18,000 which means we are on our way to being able to pay for two windows in the new Cloister Gallery.”
Anne said she hopes that the event will raise £25,000.
To sponsor Anne, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/anne-eyre-1701875453860 .
Matthew said: “Having spent the last 20 years on the roof of the Cathedral trying not to fall off, I am now going to be deliberately taking the quick way down.
“We are raising money to fund the new cloister building, which will allow the Cathedral to be a more welcoming place for all the people of Exeter and beyond. It would be great if you could spare a fiver to help us reach our goal. Then you too can feel like I do, proud to be a part of the Cathedral’s continuing story.”
John Lee OBE and a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon, of Crediton, will be one of those taking part.
John, who has been practising abseiling in Exeter alongside Anne, said: “Having recently joined Exeter Cathedral Chapter (in effect as a non executive director) I was open to being persuaded to support our Dean who has the vision, and courage, to rebuild part of the Cloister and to preserve this precious piece of Devon heritage for future generations, just as previous generations did for us.
“What I did not quite envisage, was how persuasive Anne Eyre would be in that I should throw myself off the top of the 140ft or so North Tower to help fundraise!
“There are many good causes to support, but conserving our history and inspiring a new audience has never been more important. The new structure will connect the Cathedral, Devon’s finest building that has the longest decorated vaulted ceiling in the world, with the 13th century Chapter House and Pearson Building.
“This will allow us to develop a Treasury to display many historical items that sadly go largely unseen and greatly enhance the experience of future visitors.
“I hope you will give to this worthwhile cause and if nothing else, donate to watch me dangle from a rope!”
To support John, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/john-lee-1711465696757 .
There will also be a “Fundraising Fun Day” held on Saturday on the Cathedral Green and there will be free entry into Exeter Cathedral.
This challenge is being organised by Dave Talbot Adventures and supported by Apex Scaffolding and Exeter College.