Totnes Town Council have installed mosaic panels in the two bus stops on Coronation Road.
These works of art depicting iconic scenes around Totnes – the Castle, Butterwalk, old bridge and river - were made by mosaic artist Michelle Greenwood-Brown who worked with children attending local schools in 2018-19.
The project was funded by Totnes Town Council and The Arts Council England.
Mayor of Totnes, Cllr Tim Bennett said: “These beautiful mosaic panels will brighten up these spaces giving residents and visitors time to admire the scenes whilst waiting on a bus or when walking past.
“They are a fantastic addition to the public art in our town.”
A final panel of the Tree of Life will be installed in the Civic Hall which compliments the two panels installed under the building in which the school pupils had a lot of input and involvement in their creation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.