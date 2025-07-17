Reform UK has confirmed it has expelled a Devon councillor after a letter was published in the name of all Reform Devon Councillors without their consent.
Cllr Ed Hill, who represents Pinhoe & Mincinglake division, distributed a letter on Free School Meals to the county's MPs purportedly signed by 17 Reform councillors. However, this drew complaints to the party, and to Devon Council's Democratic Services, after it emerged that councillors named as signatories had not been asked their consent or even informed of its existence before publication.
A Reform UK spokesman said: "Cllr Ed Hill has been expelled from Reform UK after his actions damaged the interests of the party. We will not tolerate any councillor using their colleagues' names without their consent."
Cllr Michael Fife Cook, Leader of the 17-strong Reform Group on Devon Council, said: "Irrespective of something being a good cause, attaching councillors' names to a letter without their consent is totally unacceptable behaviour. That Cllr Hill not only did this, but then made the letter public - including sending it to the media and MPs - meant disciplinary action was inevitable."
He added: "Many people find the transition from citizen to public office challenging. We have all tried to guide and protect each other on this journey, but this crossed a line unfortunately."
The party also confirmed that no action will be taken against Cllr Neil Stevens, who represents the Alphington & Cowick division, regarding his election expense return.
A Reform UK spokesman said: "We understand an application for relief is being submitted in respect of the election expense return of Cllr Neil Stevens and, on the basis of the information we have received, we are confident this will be successful."
To date, Reform UK has lost more than 10 councillors since the local elections in May to resignation, suspension or expulsion.
