As barbecue season heats up, a food hygiene expert is warning UK households that their everyday tea towels could be a hidden source of harmful bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella.
Mark McShane, food hygiene expert at Food Hygiene Certificate, says cross-contamination is one of the most common causes of food poisoning in the home - and tea towels are often to blame. “People dry their hands after touching raw meat, then use the same towel to dry plates, cutlery, or even children’s cups,” he warns.
Research by food safety bodies shows the scale of the problem. Nearly 9 in 10 UK households reuse the same tea towel multiple times a day. Between 30–50% of kitchen towels tested contain E. coli or other faecal bacteria, and in warm kitchens, these bacteria can survive on damp towels for up to 48 hours.
Common hygiene mistakes include using one towel for everything - hands, dishes, spills, and worktops - along with leaving damp towels bunched up or failing to replace them regularly. Some homes don’t replace tea towels for days, or even weeks.
“The biggest risk isn’t the meat itself - it’s what we touch after handling it,” says Mark. “That towel is often the unthinking next step.”
His advice is simple: use separate towels for hands and dishes, and label them if necessary. Towels should be replaced daily - more often in hot weather or during heavy cooking - and always washed at a minimum of 60°C to kill bacteria. When preparing raw meat or wiping surfaces, consider using disposable paper towels to reduce risk.
“Food poisoning doesn’t always come from undercooked food,” he adds. “Sometimes it comes from clean-looking cutlery dried with the wrong towel. A simple switch in habits can prevent weeks of illness.”
