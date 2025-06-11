AN equine welfare charity has recently welcomed Arty - a neglected and abandoned cob - to its Newton Abbot rescue centre.
Twelve-year-old piebald Cob Arty was found by the police, abandoned on a road in Somerset, heavily overweight with a head-collar embedded into his skin.
After being rescued by the RSPCA and receiving urgent veterinary treatment, Arty needed a permanent home with specialist care.
The Mare and Foal Sanctuary in Devon stepped in to offer him sanctuary for life.
Arty has just arrived at the charity’s Newton Abbot Veterinary and Welfare Assessment Centre and supporters on social media are now being invited to follow regular news updates, photos and film clips of his recovery.
They will also be able to watch his first steps into a happier new life at one of the Sanctuary’s four equine reserves, meeting new companions and enjoying playing and foraging in a natural habitat.
Director of Fundraising and Communications, Dawn Vincent, says the Sanctuary was glad to be able to offer Arty a home.
‘Just a few months ago, Arty’s life was very different’ Dawn said.
‘He was badly overweight, suffering with mites, and his headcollar had grown into his skin caused deep wounds.
‘Thanks to the swift actions of our colleagues at the RSPCA, he received immediate care, along with diet control and liver health testing—key steps in managing obesity, which can cause lameness, laminitis, and other serious health issues.
‘We’re continuing to assess his health and help him settle into his new life with us.
‘It’s still very early days but Arty seems to be doing really well and his care team says there’s something a bit special about him.
‘He’s a very sweet and gentle pony, despite his traumatic past, and he seems to be a real character.
‘While most of the Sanctuary’s equines live naturally together, we need to make sure Arty is fully clear of infections like strangles before he joins one of our herds’.
RSPCA Inspector Steph Daly was first alerted to Arty's plight by police after he had been reported running loose on the road in the Somerset/Wiltshire area.
‘When we approached we could see he was wearing a heavy-duty cavesson headcollar, which seemed quite unusual because something that sturdy is usually used for lunging’ Steph said.
‘I’ve got a keen sense of smell, and that’s the first thing I noticed; his head was infected, and I could see the collar was painfully stuck to his skin, with the wounds seeming quite deep underneath.
Steph says the stallion, who was later named Arty, behaved impeccably with his rescuers.
The vet said his head injuries were probably caused by Arty being tethered firmly by his collar and him struggling to break free.
‘After seeing Arty in such a poor state when we rescued him it’s so lovely to hear that he’s beginning a wonderful new life with our colleagues at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary’ Steph added.
In 2024 the RSPCA investigated 22,503 reports of abandoned animals.
