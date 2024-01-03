There's plenty going on at the Palace Theatre, Torbay’s longest running community theatre and arts hub this January. With an ever-expanding programme of daytime community events, workshops for adults, functions and live shows there’s lots on offer, including the monthly Thursday morning daytime talk series, An Audience at the Palace, with local subjects by local speakers, starting with Dr Kevin Dixon’s Place Names: A Torbay Tour on Thursday January 11.
If you have some spare time to give and would like to help on a regular basis, you can consider becoming a Palace Theatre volunteer.
Sarah Hemingway, marketing and public relations executive says: “We are incredibly grateful to our wonderful, dedicated team of volunteers who bring a wide range of life skills and valuable experience with them, undertaking roles such as front of house stewarding, catering support, leafleting and general maintenance. As we continue to expand our public programme, we are looking for even more volunteers to join our friendly and welcoming team.”
Try your hand at creative writing with the Write Time Write Place ten-week course starting on Wednesday January 17. There’s the Exercise Easy classes with fitness and dance teacher, Anne George on selected Wednesdays with a chance to improve your strength, flexibility, balance and confidence using gentle exercises, stretches and breathing techniques or learn the basic steps of flamenco with a traditional dance workshop with Rebeca Ortega on Saturday March 30.
Other daytime activities include the always-popular, bingo sessions held once a month on a Thursday in Stage Left. There’s no need to book, just turn up at 2pm for a social afternoon with proceeds raised supporting the theatre’s ongoing activities.
Looking further ahead there’s the English Riviera Literature Festival (Play on Words) when book lovers gather for a three day feast of entertaining daytime talks and workshops by local, published