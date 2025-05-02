South Brent Amateur Dramatic Society are delighted to present a comedy for the second production of their Centenary year.
Running from May 15 to 17 in South Brent Village Hall, “A Bunch of Amateurs” has been written by masters of comedy Ian Hislop and Nick Newman.
The play features a washed-up Hollywood action hero mistakenly taking a big role with a small am-dram society in a Stratford that definitely isn’t upon Avon, with plenty of comic consequences.
Keen to boost his flagging career, fading Hollywood star Jefferson Steel arrives in England to play King Lear in Stratford — only to find that this is not the birthplace of the Bard, but a sleepy Suffolk village.
Instead of Sir Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench, the cast are a bunch of amateurs trying to save their theatre from developers.
Jefferson’s monstrous ego, vanity and insecurity are tested to the limit by the enthusiastic am-dram thespians.
As acting worlds collide and Jefferson’s career implodes, he discovers some truths about himself — along with his inner Lear!
Directed by SBADS' Chairman Robin Willoughby, the cast includes Tim McGill as Jefferson Steel and SBADS' regulars Alan Prince, Nat Cook and Kim Kidney.
The play is at 7.30pm from Thursday May 15 to Saturday May 17 at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.
Doors open 30 minutes before the show, with refreshments available from the bar.
Suitable for ages 12+ (strong language).
Tickets are on sale at the Village Shop in South Brent or through the SBADS website.
SBADS members range from 8 to 80+, come from a wide range of backgrounds, do all sorts of day jobs and not all are from South Brent itself.
They usually stage two or three productions a year in South Brent Village Hall on the edge of Dartmoor.
Full information is available at www.sbads.show/amateurs