Following three years of inspiring fundraising treks across Europe, Maureen McAllister, Operations Director at the Palace Theatre in Paignton, has announced her next ambitious walking challenge in support of the theatre’s vital community work.
In 2025, Maureen will embark on a remarkable journey through the Ardèche National Park and the Cevennes Mountains in France.
This latest expedition will retrace the footsteps of renowned author Robert Louis Stevenson, who famously documented his travels through the region in 1879.
The trail promises a mix of rugged landscapes, historical resonance, and physical endurance — a fitting challenge for a cause close to Maureen’s heart.
Over the past three years, Maureen has raised more than £3,500 for community-focused initiatives at the Palace Theatre.
Her previous challenges have included walking the final stages of the Camino de Santiago in Spain, the ancient pilgrimage route of the Via Francigena to Rome, and the stunning coastal trails of the Rota Vicentina in Portugal.
Each journey has been fully self-funded, meaning that every pound raised has gone directly to supporting the theatre’s work.
“These walks have been about more than the miles — they’ve been about connection, community, and creating impact,” said Maureen. “The support I've received has been incredible, and I hope you’ll join me again in 2025 as I take on Stevenson’s trail.
The journey is booked, training is underway, and my fundraising page is now live.”
Maureen’s commitment to ensuring the Palace Theatre remains a welcoming and inclusive space for all has inspired supporters year after year.
Funds raised through her efforts contribute to outreach programmes, creative workshops, and inclusive performances that bring people together through the arts.
To support Maureen’s 2025 challenge and contribute to the Palace Theatre’s community mission, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/ymxvavmz