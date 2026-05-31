The charity that runs libraries across Devon is celebrating a decade of supporting communities, literacy and wellbeing.
Libraries Unlimited was launched on World Book Night in 2016 at Exeter Library with patron Michael Morpurgo.
The organisation was created from Devon County Council as a new model for delivering library services.
Since becoming a charity, Libraries Unlimited says it has been able to secure grants and external funding to expand its services, including low-cost creative events funded by Arts Council England.
Over the past 10 years, Devon’s libraries have welcomed 23.5 million visits and hosted more than 91,000 community events.
During the same period, readers borrowed 16.1 million physical books and accessed 6.2 million digital titles.
The charity has also focused heavily on children’s literacy and wellbeing.
More than 91,000 children have taken part in summer reading challenges, while initiatives such as The Secret Book Quest and Libro’s Friends were introduced to encourage year-round reading.
Libraries have also hosted baby weigh stations, affordable craft workshops, family theatre performances and the Outdoor Explorer Club, which supports neurodiverse families to enjoy outdoor activities.
Libraries Unlimited says tackling inequality remains central to its mission.
Free public computers in libraries were used more than 2.1 million times over the decade, helping reduce digital exclusion and improve access to online services.
Today, staff work across 54 libraries in Devon and Torbay, providing community activities, business support and access to books and digital resources.
The anniversary year has already brought further recognition, with Barnstaple Library winning the Northern Devon Flourishing Culture Award 2026 for Literature and being named a South West regional finalist for Library of the Year.
Devon County Council's cabinet recently voted unanimously to preserve current staffed hours (1,294 per week) and inject a £2 million financial boost to secure the future of local libraries.
This financial and operational victory follows a massive grassroots campaign that garnered over 25,000 public responses opposing service reductions.
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