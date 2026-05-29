A woman who has helped to shape the future of health care for many residents in Dartmouth and beyond has been recognised with a community award.
Dee Nutt was not only instrumental in her role at Dartmouth Caring for some 20 years but worked with senior colleagues in the NHS to help develop the town’s Health and Wellbeing Centre and secure a place for the voluntary sector within the building.
Now Dartmouth Rotary has honoured her with its annual ‘Unsung Hero of the Year’ award in recognition of all she has done for the community.
It comes at a time when Dee has stood down as a Trustee and as Chairman of the Trustees at Dartmouth Caring and she has taken the honorary role as President of the charity.
During her time at Dartmouth Caring the shape of the organisation has changed unrecognisably.
When Dee started, there was one part-time employee and limited services such as patient transport, the lunch club, befriending, shopping and prescription services.
In 2005-2006 the charity spent a little over £11,000.
In the year 2024-2025, Dartmouth Caring’s costs were just under £340,000 and it was responsible for providing direct access to 25 different services, clubs and activities.
Staff numbers currently stand at 13 people, the equivalent of eight full-time staff.
In a testimonial, Nick Hindmarsh, the General Manager for Dartmouth Caring, said: “Dee did a huge amount of work in the background, working with NHS senior colleagues, to develop the Health and Wellbeing Centre concept and to secure a place for the voluntary sector in the building.
“In her foresight she pushed the notion of the synergy created by joined up working between the statutory and the voluntary sectors.
The joint projects Dartmouth Medical Practice and Dartmouth Caring are currently working on are tangible examples of this.
“As with all leaders in our community Dee has made many friends and these and her commitment and drive for our community’s health and wellbeing she has shown throughout her tenure are a significant part of why Dartmouth Caring has reached the levels it has. In doing so Dartmouth Caring is able to support around 750 individuals annually.”
Dee was presented with her award by Dartmouth Rotary President Peter Goldstraw at a lunch at the George and Dragon pub on Thursday, 28 May.
Afterwards, she said she had been “thrilled and surprised” to receive the accolade.
“Over the last couple of years, I haven’t been involved with Dartmouth Caring as much as in the past and I was particularly touched to learn that the girls (she had worked with) had put my name forward for the nomination.
“It was also very nice to be acknowledged by Rotary for their community award,” she added.
Dartmouth Caring was founded in 1989 as a community support organisation to provide assistance to older residents, they have since expanded their services to encompass a wide range of support, including social activities, transport, and home visits.
The focus has now evolved to support those in need, of all ages - helping everyone live their lives as they choose, connecting with those who feel isolated, and improving the emotional and physical health and well-being of clients.
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