Foster carers working with Devon County Council are receiving support towards their council tax, as part of a wider package recognising the vital role they play in caring for some of the county’s most vulnerable children.
New figures show that 74 per cent of those who foster with Fostering Devon, the council’s in-house fostering service, have benefited from a council tax reduction, receiving an average payment of nearly £750.
The scheme, introduced last year, is designed to support and retain foster carers approved by Devon County Council, helping to ease household costs while recognising the commitment required to provide stable, loving homes for children and young people in Devon’s care.
It forms part of a comprehensive support offer available only to foster carers who foster directly with Devon County Council through Fostering Devon.
This includes competitive allowances, ongoing professional training, dedicated social work support and access to specialist therapeutic services.
Devon County Council’s Head of Fostering Services, Sandra Carnall, said:
“Foster carers play a vital role in providing safe, stable homes for children in Devon who need them most.
“We’re really pleased to be able to offer this council tax reduction as a practical way of recognising their contribution.
“It’s one part of a wider package of support designed to ensure our carers feel valued, supported and able to continue making a difference in children’s lives.”
Councillor Richard Jefferies, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, added:
“Our foster carers provide nurturing, supportive homes for children and young people in our care, often at times of real uncertainty in their lives.
“This is a role that requires dedication, resilience and compassion.
“We are incredibly grateful for everything they do, and it’s right that we continue to recognise and support them in meaningful ways.”
Eligible foster carers can claim a payment equivalent to up to 50 per cent of the Devon County Council element of their council tax bill for the previous financial year.
The amount each carer receives depends on the number of weeks they have provided care during the year.
For example, carers living in a Band D property could receive a payment of more than £900, depending on their caring role over the year.
Importantly, the scheme is not restricted by where carers live.
Those fostering for Devon County Council (DCC) but living outside the administrative area may still be eligible to claim the relevant portion of their council tax from DCC.
Fostering Devon is encouraging anyone who may be able to offer a safe and supportive home to come forward and find out more about what the role involves.
As well as financial support, foster carers receive ongoing training, regular contact with a supervising social worker, access to support networks and specialist services, helping them to provide the best possible care for children.
Anyone aged over 21 years old with a spare bedroom and a desire to make a difference could be eligible to foster.
To learn more about fostering with Devon County Council, visit: https://www.fosteringdevon.gov.uk or call 0345 155 1077.
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