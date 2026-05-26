More than 500 people marched along the Slapton Line on Bank Holiday Monday (May 25) in a powerful show of solidarity over the ongoing closure of the A379 at Torcross.
Held on what became the hottest May day since records began, the peaceful protest saw residents, business owners, councillors and campaigners walk together along the full length of the two-mile road.
The march, organised by the Alliance of Parish Councils, aimed to highlight the mounting economic and social pressures facing villages cut off by the closure.
According to organiser Paul Green, the turnout exceeded expectations.
“This walk was about showing that people have had enough uncertainty,” he said. “Despite the heat, people came because this road matters to their livelihoods, their families and their futures.
“The support from the community has been incredible, and this is only the beginning. More action is on the horizon.”
The A379 remains severed following winter storm damage at Torcross, with no confirmed timetable for repairs - if there will be one at all.
In a statement released ahead of the event, organisers warned that businesses were already seeing turnovers drop by more than 25 per cent in some cases, while residents faced increasingly difficult journeys to work, schools and healthcare services.
Walkers gathered at Strete Gate before continuing from Slapton Memorial car park and arriving at Torcross shortly after midday, where further supporters joined the demonstration.
It took nearly 20 minutes from the first walkers arriving at Tank Car Park to the back of the walking convoy.
Local businesses also rallied behind the campaign. Companies including Salcombe Dairy, The Billy Can and Start Bay Inn publicly backed the protest online, attended the event and offered products and support for participants.
Among those attending was Devon County Council leader Julian Brazil, who acknowledged the frustration felt across the area.
“I understand the uncertainty is frustrating,” he said. “We have submitted our bid to central government and have estimated that the repair will cost £20 million.
“Everyone on our end is chasing the decision, but there is no set deadline for the government to make their decision.”
Brazil also welcomed recent Environment Agency funding for coastal protection works at Torcross.
“It is right and proper to protect Torcross first, so I’m delighted the EA awarded £19.8 million for sea defences that include protecting the tank car park,” he said.
However, he stressed that wider infrastructure and support measures remained essential while communities waited for clarity over the road’s future.
“We need to get a clear focus on what we can do. Devon County Council can’t repair the road, but we can affect back roads, transport and business support, and, like everyone, we want to see the community return to its much-loved state.”
Brazil added that any future road repair scheme must include stronger sea defences to prevent a repeat of the damage in the years to come.
The demonstration ended peacefully at Torcross, but organisers made clear the campaign is far from over.
With summer traffic increasing pressure on already strained inland lanes, campaigners say the need for a long-term solution is becoming more urgent by the week.
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