DRIVERS in Devon and Somerset are advised that the M5 is expected to remain closed in both directions between junctions 26 (Chelston) and 27 (Tiverton Parkway) this morning, Wednesday, September 6, following a police-led incident.
The incident happened at around 5.37am today. National Highways and emergency services remain at the scene.
Delays are currently at least 30 minutes in both directions.
National Highways is advising drivers to plan ahead, follow the signposted diversions and allow extra time for their journeys while the closure is in place.
Drivers are advised to use the following diversions during the closure:
Northbound:
• Leave the M5 at junction 27 and take the third exit onto the A38, towards Wellington
• Remain on the A38 for approximately nine miles to the Chelston Roundabout, with the B3187
• At the Chelston Roundabout take the fourth exit, towards the M5
• Rejoin the M5 northbound at junction 26.
Southbound:
• Leave the M5 at junction 26 and take the third exit onto the A38, towards Taunton
• At the next roundabout (Chelston Roundabout) take the first exit onto the A38 south, towards Exeter
• Remain on the A38 for approximately nine miles to M5 junction 27
• Rejoin the M5 southbound at junction 27.
As well as allowing extra time, with today’s expected hot weather, National Highways is also advising drivers planning to travel this morning to take plenty of drinking water for themselves and their passengers.
For more information and advice about travelling in hot weather, visit: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/road-safety/TRIP .
Up-to-date travel information is available from National Highways by visiting: www.trafficengland.com or follow @HighwaysSWEST for updates.
National Highways 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.